Sunny, mild, and breezy today

Temperatures keep climbing into the middle of the week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HEADLINES

  • Mild and breezy this afternoon
  • High pressure keeps use dry and warm
  • Active conditions return for the end of the week

SUNDAY (EASTER)

Clear and cool this morning with light winds. Highs look to climb into the 60s with a few 70s possible.

Warmer temperatures expected today.
Warmer temperatures expected today.

Winds look to increase and could gust 20-30 mph at time through the afternoon.

Winds could gust 20-30 mph this afternoon.
Winds could gust 20-30 mph this afternoon.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

Our stretch of sunny and fair weather will continue through the first half of next week thanks to a large high pressure system to our south. Highs will warm well above average into the 70s through Wednesday.

High pressure keeps us dry into the middle of the week.
High pressure keeps us dry into the middle of the week.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

As for rain chances, a more unsettled weather pattern looks likely to begin by Thursday as a system to our west gets cut off from the jet stream. This could bring multiple chances of rain and possibly some storms in the afternoons on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures look to be in the 60s and 70s.

Unsettled pattern returns for the end of next week.
Unsettled pattern returns for the end of next week.
Unsettled pattern returns for the end of the week.
Unsettled pattern returns for the end of the week.

