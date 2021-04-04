Sunny, mild, and breezy today

HEADLINES

Mild and breezy this afternoon

High pressure keeps use dry and warm

Active conditions return for the end of the week

SUNDAY (EASTER)

Clear and cool this morning with light winds. Highs look to climb into the 60s with a few 70s possible.

Winds look to increase and could gust 20-30 mph at time through the afternoon.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

Our stretch of sunny and fair weather will continue through the first half of next week thanks to a large high pressure system to our south. Highs will warm well above average into the 70s through Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

As for rain chances, a more unsettled weather pattern looks likely to begin by Thursday as a system to our west gets cut off from the jet stream. This could bring multiple chances of rain and possibly some storms in the afternoons on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures look to be in the 60s and 70s.

