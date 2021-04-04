Suspect wanted for Halifax County murder considered armed and dangerous
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Jeffrey Franklin Davis, 48, who is wanted for second-degree murder following a shooting on Friday night on Harmony Road.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-476-3339 or your local authorities.
