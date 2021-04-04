Advertisement

To the bank! Suggs hits the winner, Zags top UCLA 93-90

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates making the game winning basket against UCLA during...
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates making the game winning basket against UCLA during overtime in a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga has given fans the NCAA championship game they wanted with a shot for the ages.

Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, giving the heavily favored Zags a 93-90 overtime victory against upstart UCLA.

Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, will play second-seeded Baylor for the title Monday night. Those teams were 1-2 in The Associated Press Top 25 most of the season.

The Bears manhandled Houston 78-59 in the other national semifinal.

