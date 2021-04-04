Advertisement

Town of Dayton finds creative ways to hold holiday celebrations during the pandemic

The Easter Bunny visited the town on Saturday to hand out some Easter baskets.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Many Easter events throughout the Valley look a little different this year with the ongoing pandemic.

The Town of Dayton usually has an Easter egg hunt at the park, but many events have been cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Mayor Clark Jackson said they have tried to find creative ways to spread joy to people of all ages.

On Saturday, the Easter Bunny took a trip through the Town of Dayton and handed out Easter baskets.

“We’re just looking to see some smiles on kids’ faces. They have all been affected probably more than anything else with not going to school and everything else, so it is an opportunity for us to give back and put a smile on the residents’ faces,” Jackson said.

The town had a drive-thru event on Friday where community members could swing by and get some candy.

They held a similar event for Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete
Courtesy Roanoke County
Mobile home a total loss after Peters Creek Road fire
Courtesy WWBT
Dominion Energy leader dies day after stepping down from position
Wendell Scott History Efforts
Wendell Scott family reclaims his dirt track race car and brings it back to Danville
Damage at Pebble Creek Apartment complex
Roanoke County apartment fire causes over $1.2 million dollars in damage

Latest News

Easter Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg
Churches continue to find creative ways to worship in the pandemic
Kids won prizes at a church's Easter Egg Hunt.
Kids took part in an Easter Egg Hunt with over 25,000 eggs
Church members gathered to celebrate Easter Sunday outside at Elmwood Park.
Roanoke church holds Easter service outdoors at Elmwood Park
Courtesy The Associated Press
Show us your Easter 2021 joy!
Missing man surrenders after barricading himself in Roanoke Co. hotel