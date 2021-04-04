Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after vehicle overturns Saturday night along Melrose Ave. NW

The level of injuries varied in the two patients.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A serious crash along Melrose Avenue NW Saturday night left two people in the hospital after their vehicle overturned and trapped them within.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, one person was left with serious injuries, with the other’s being non-critical.

Both patients were removed safely from the crash.

