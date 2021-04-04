Two women taken to the hospital after Roanoke shooting on Queen Avenue NW
Officers responded at approximately 1:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired, and found the two women with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds.
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police arrested a suspect Saturday after two women were taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 800 block of Queen Avenue NW.
Tashaun Dixon, 20 of Roanoke, was arrested at the scene after a short foot chase.
The suspect is charged with two counts of malicious wounding.
