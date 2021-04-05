Amherst County administration slated to discuss issues surrounding marijuana legalization

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Just last week, Governor Ralph Northam proposed accelerating marijuana legalization in Virginia.

The move would allow simple possession beginning later this year.

Amherst County administration could soon discuss possible effects of that legalization.

“The bill also allows the localities to hold a referendum - decide kind of like in the days of alcohol; we’re a dry county or we’re not, we’re a marijuana county or we’re not,” said Dean Rodgers, Amherst County administrator.

Rodgers says although that is one aspect of the issue, other concerns could also be addressed.

“What about sales tax, which is allowed. What about BPOL fees and taxes? What about, do our zoning rules need to be changed?” said Rodgers.

All these items could be part of a county discussion surrounding the issue, which could be held as early as Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

Rodgers says that discussion could also be impacted by what happens at the state level.

“[The board of supervisors] may wait until it’s more definitive, but we’ll still have to answer all the same questions,” said Rodgers.

Northam’s amendments have gone back to the General Assembly for approval.

