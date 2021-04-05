Advertisement

Amherst County administration slated to discuss issues surrounding marijuana legalization

The board of supervisors will have a meeting Tuesday where discussion over issues related to...
The board of supervisors will have a meeting Tuesday where discussion over issues related to statewide marijuana legalization could take place.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Just last week, Governor Ralph Northam proposed accelerating marijuana legalization in Virginia.

The move would allow simple possession beginning later this year.

Amherst County administration could soon discuss possible effects of that legalization.

The bill also allows the localities to hold a referendum - decide kind of like in the days of alcohol; we’re a dry county or we’re not, we’re a marijuana county or we’re not,” said Dean Rodgers, Amherst County administrator.

Rodgers says although that is one aspect of the issue, other concerns could also be addressed.

“What about sales tax, which is allowed. What about BPOL fees and taxes? What about, do our zoning rules need to be changed?” said Rodgers.

All these items could be part of a county discussion surrounding the issue, which could be held as early as Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

Rodgers says that discussion could also be impacted by what happens at the state level.

“[The board of supervisors] may wait until it’s more definitive, but we’ll still have to answer all the same questions,” said Rodgers.

Northam’s amendments have gone back to the General Assembly for approval.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke County Public Schools
RCPS superintendent releases statement regarding disturbing posts
This is what the parking lot looked like at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning following a shooting that...
One person shot in downtown Roanoke late Saturday
Courtesy WWBT
Dominion Energy leader dies day after stepping down from position
Missing man surrenders after barricading himself in Roanoke Co. hotel
Rocky Mount man killed in Franklin County ATV crash

Latest News

Roanoke skyline from Mill Mountain
Roanoke prepares for next round of COVID relief
Big Lick Comics opened up over the weekend on Orange Avenue.
New comic store opens in Roanoke
This message appeared on the Lyft app when WDBJ7 reporter Lindsay Cayne tried to order a Lyft...
Uber and Lyft drivers see high demand in riders
Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting will feature a public hearing on the proposed budget.
Campbell County to hold public hearing on proposed budget Tuesday
Highs climb to the upper 70s to low 80s.
Monday,April 5 - Evening Update