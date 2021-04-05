Augusta County crash kills Roanoke man, seriously injures one other
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an Augusta County crash that killed a Roanoke man and left another person seriously injured Saturday.
The crash happened April 3 around 9 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 218 mile marker.
State police said a Subaru Forester was going north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a southbound Nissan Frontier.
The driver of the Subaru, 39-year-old Jennifer L. Nichols, of Birmingham, Alabama, was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Nissan, 39-year-old Jason N. Pierce, of Roanoke, died from his injuries.
