Augusta County crash kills Roanoke man, seriously injures one other

By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an Augusta County crash that killed a Roanoke man and left another person seriously injured Saturday.

The crash happened April 3 around 9 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 218 mile marker.

State police said a Subaru Forester was going north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a southbound Nissan Frontier.

The driver of the Subaru, 39-year-old Jennifer L. Nichols, of Birmingham, Alabama, was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, 39-year-old Jason N. Pierce, of Roanoke, died from his injuries.

