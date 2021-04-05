Beautiful sunny weather continues

HEADLINES

Calmer winds this morning

Temperatures get even warmer this week

Active weather pattern returns by Thursday

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

Our stretch of sunny and fair weather will continue through the first half of next week thanks to a large high pressure system to our south. Highs will warm well above average into the 70s through Wednesday. Some areas could even reach 80 thanks to a west wind.

Rain chances remain very limited during this stretch with only a slight chance north of I-64 late Tuesday.

We'll see nice weather through Wednesday. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

A more unsettled weather pattern looks likely to begin by Thursday as a system to our west gets cut off from the jet stream. This could bring multiple chances of rain and possibly some storms in the afternoons on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures look to be in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures close in on 80 by Wednesday. Rain showers will follow on Thursday. (WDBJ)

Models paint a wet picture even into next weekend thanks to multiple lows passing nearby. For now, expect a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.

Unsettled pattern returns for the end of next week. (WDBJ Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.