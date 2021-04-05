Beautiful sunny weather continues
Rain chances return late in the week
HEADLINES
- Calmer winds this morning
- Temperatures get even warmer this week
- Active weather pattern returns by Thursday
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
Our stretch of sunny and fair weather will continue through the first half of next week thanks to a large high pressure system to our south. Highs will warm well above average into the 70s through Wednesday. Some areas could even reach 80 thanks to a west wind.
Rain chances remain very limited during this stretch with only a slight chance north of I-64 late Tuesday.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY
A more unsettled weather pattern looks likely to begin by Thursday as a system to our west gets cut off from the jet stream. This could bring multiple chances of rain and possibly some storms in the afternoons on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures look to be in the 60s and 70s.
Models paint a wet picture even into next weekend thanks to multiple lows passing nearby. For now, expect a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.
DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.