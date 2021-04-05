Advertisement

Campbell County to hold public hearing on proposed budget Tuesday

Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting will feature a public hearing on the proposed budget.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on their proposed budget Tuesday.

Included in that proposal is a 2-cent reduction on the personal property tax rate. The adjustment would take the rate down to $4.36 per $100 of assessed value.

A staff salary raise has also been proposed, but would in part eliminate some proposed new positions. Those positions included two new positions in the sheriff’s office, two in public works and one in public safety.

“The way I think is best to characterize these is that these positions would have represented an enhancement to our current level of service, but even without them we can maintain our current level of service,” said Frank Rogers, Campbell County administrator.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

