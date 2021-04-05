CVS to offer COVID-19 antibody testing at all MinuteClinic locations

COVID-19 antibody testing will now be available at CVS MinuteClinic locations across the country and will not require a doctor’s order or appointment.

The test can help determine if a person has previously been infected with COVID-19. Results are provided within 15 minutes.

“After successfully piloting the antibody test offering at more than 100 MinuteClinic locations earlier this year, and recently launching the service at all of our clinic locations in Massachusetts and Texas, we have seen steady interest in affordable COVID-19 antibody testing,” said Sharon Vitti, president of MinuteClinic. “Being able to provide patients with easy access to a rapid antibody test at MinuteClinic locations to help determine previous infection is a natural extension of our ongoing commitment to supporting Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The test looks for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies created by a previous infection. A MinuteClinic employee will take a finger stick blood sample for the test and go over the results with the patient.

“These tests can help patients determine if they may have been infected with COVID-19 in the past,” said Angela Patterson, chief nurse practitioner officer, MinuteClinic, vice president, CVS Health. “While these tests have been found to be very accurate, patients need to keep in mind that it can take the body up to two weeks to generate enough antibodies to be detected by a test, so testing too soon after a suspected infection may not yield an accurate result.”

The antibody testing costs $38, with payment due at the time of service. Those with Medicaid may have their insurance billed.

CVS Health said antibody testing will also be available in select CVS Pharmacy locations in the coming weeks. 4,800 pharmacy locations currently offer diagnostic COVID-19 testing. So far, the company has administered more than 15 million diagnostic tests.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.