Hometown Mentor: Fries man works to feed those in need during pandemic

FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - A Fries man has found himself on an important mission since the pandemic began in March 2020. Elmo Moore was preparing for the upcoming youth baseball season when everything shut down due to COVID-19.

With the concession stand stocked with food, Moore was left with a difficult decision - what to do with it all. He decided to hold a food giveaway the next Saturday morning to prevent the items that had already been bought from going bad. That week was the beginning of what has become an incredible undertaking led by Moore.

“After the meal was done, I got a $120 donation,” he said. “So I went home and prayed on it and asked God, what do you want me to do? He said do it until the donations run out.”

More than 55 weeks later, the donations still have not run out, and Moore still has not missed a week leading the food giveaways. Since the pandemic began, Moore, along with a dozen volunteers, has served over 10,000 home-cooked meals to those in need for free.

“This community, Grayson County and Carroll County, comes together and gives back,” Moore said.

Moore was nominated to be a WDBJ7 Hometown Mentor because of his willingness and desire to give to those in need, no matter their age. As the weather warms up, he has even started doing drive-in movies at the baseball park in Fries, setting up a projector on the diamond for people to enjoy while social distancing.

Moore said it was important to him to give back to the community that has given him so much. He is blown away by the support he has received and has no plans on stopping now.

“If you want to do something, you can make a difference. You don’t have to be a millionaire. Just go out there and start something up,” he said. “If it’s right, God will send the help and you can start helping other people. Don’t step back and say, I’m just me, I can’t do nothing. Well I’m just me, and look how things turned out in this little town of Fries. You never know until you try.”

If you’d like to help Moore, he is still accepting food and check donations. Those donations can be sent directly to him at 967 Blue Ridge View Lane, Fries, VA 24330.

