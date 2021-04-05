Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts to host outdoor concert series

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts will return to live, outdoor music in May with the Sunset on 7th Socially Distanced Outdoor Concert Series, following a year of event restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy will kick off the summer with three outdoor concerts following a rise in vaccination rates and testing. The concerts will be held in the Pacific Life Parking Lot at 156 7th Street.

“The Pacific Life Parking Lot allows ample space for pod-style seating and social distancing,” said Brittany Griffith, director of programming. “Overlooking Downtown Lynchburg and the Academy Center of the Arts’ mural facing Main Street, this venue offers a picturesque setting for an evening of live music and social(ly distanced) gathering through the summer of 2021.”

The first concert will take place May 8 and will feature No BS! Brass Band with Tony Camm and the Funk AllStars. Its second concert, on June 19, will feature Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with its opening act TBA. On July 17, guests can watch The Hackensaw Boys perform, along with another yet-to-be-determined opening act.

Attendees will enjoy concerts from their own socially-distanced pods, with up to 10 people, set up in alternating rows. Seating is not provided, so guests are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs.

The Academy says masks will be mandatory for everyone, except when seated in their pods. Social distancing is encouraged while waiting at bars, restrooms and merchandise tables.

Tickets for the series must be purchased as a pod and will be sold for $150 plus the city’s amusement taxes.

“Selling tickets in pods allows our organization to safely and legally host the Sunset on 7th Series, in compliance with all State of VA current COVID-19 mandates,” said Griffith. “As a result of those mandates, no single tickets may be sold to these events.”

The Academy says pods will not be permitted to be split into smaller configurations and/or resold. Patrons holding resold tickets will be denied entry and refunds will not be offered.

In addition, all guests in a pod must arrive together to be allowed in the venue. An arrival time will be displayed on the PDF ticket emailed to the primary ticket buyer. No re-entry will be allowed.

Venue security will enforce current CDC and Virginia guidelines for outdoor events.

“The Academy has always put our patrons, supporters, and community first,” said Griffith. “That’s why we will continue to put tremendous thought into how we can keep our guests safe and healthy throughout these events. Ensuring that patrons follow these safety measures while on-site is imperative to continuing to offer events like these in the future.”

Academy Member pre-sale being April 5. Tickets go on sale for the public beginning April 9.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here or call 434-846-8499.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.