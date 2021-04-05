Advertisement

Minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International...
The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake has given the Los Angeles area a pre-dawn shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).

The quake was recorded at 4.44 a.m. Monday local time.

The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

Several foreshocks, the largest being 3.3, preceded the quake, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke County Public Schools
RCPS looking into offensive posts following Hidden Valley loss to Cave Spring Friday
This is what the parking lot looked like at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning following a shooting that...
One person shot in downtown Roanoke late Saturday
Courtesy WWBT
Dominion Energy leader dies day after stepping down from position
Missing man surrenders after barricading himself in Roanoke Co. hotel
Rocky Mount man killed in Franklin County ATV crash

Latest News

Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, recently signed the proposal, which received widespread support...
Utah dads to be required to pay half of pregnancy costs
Generic Coronavirus
Virginia’s positive COVID rate remains at 6.4% for third day
Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts to host outdoor concert series
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at...
GameStop finally announces a share sale
Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop Chauvin’s training