New comic store opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new comic store arrived in Roanoke over the weekend.

The owner of Big Lick Entertainment, JD Sutphin, and his brother just opened up their Big Lick Comics store at 3424 Orange Avenue in the Market Square East plaza. You can find over 150 new comics every month, collectibles, toys, signed items, and a coffee shop!

Sutphin said opening day on Saturday, April 3rd, was a success, with lines out the door!

“We really wanted to see these folks that we visit with every year at our Comic Con and create an immersive experience. I’m a huge Disney fan, I love how they make everything feel like you’re within the story, and that actually became our tagline for the store: not a store, a story,” Big Lick Comics Co-Owner Sutphin said.

You visit the store Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.