One hurt in Salem house fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - No cause has been determined for a house fire in Salem Friday.

The Salem Fire & EMS Department was called to the fire at 1701 Victoria Street about 4:19 p.m. Both residents escaped the fire, though one was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to fire crews.

Crews found heavy fire in the basement had extended into the first floor.

The fire was brought under control within 35 minutes, according to Salem Fire, but the building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

