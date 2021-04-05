Radford University Board of Visitors to take a look at tuition and fees for 2021-2022

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University Board of Visitors to take at tuition and fees for the next academic year.

The Board held a budget overview and public comment session Monday.

Officials say the board will consider an increase between zero and six percent for undergraduate students.

A university spokesperson says although the board will consider increasing tuition --- on campus officials say they will be recommending a zero percent tuition increase to the board.

“Now although board action is required to formally approve that recommendation I can tell you that the board is very supportive of maintaining the current cost structure for students and their families,” said Caitlyn Scaggs a Radford University spokesperson.

This is the second year a zero percent increase has been recommended.

The board of visitors will meet again April 23 where they will vote.

