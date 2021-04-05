Advertisement

Radford University Board of Visitors to take a look at tuition and fees for 2021-2022

The Board held a budget overview and public comment session Monday.
By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University Board of Visitors to take at tuition and fees for the next academic year.

Officials say the board will consider an increase between zero and six percent for undergraduate students.

A university spokesperson says although the board will consider increasing tuition --- on campus officials say they will be recommending a zero percent tuition increase to the board.

“Now although board action is required to formally approve that recommendation I can tell you that the board is very supportive of maintaining the current cost structure for students and their families,” said Caitlyn Scaggs a Radford University spokesperson.

This is the second year a zero percent increase has been recommended.

The board of visitors will meet again April 23 where they will vote.

