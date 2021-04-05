Advertisement

Roanoke building temporarily evacuated over ammonia leak

Roanoke Fire-EMS discovered a leak in a 1,000 gallon cylinder containing ammonia.
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A building in Roanoke was evacuated Monday morning following an ammonia leak.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 1400 block of Coulter Drive NW for a Hazardous Materials incident just after 8 a.m.

Crews found a 1,000-gallon cylinder containing ammonia that had leaked an unknown amount.

The department said everyone was evacuated and no injuries had been reported. According to a Tweet from the department, the building is being ventilated so occupants can safely return.

The department said there is no concern for the general public.

