Roanoke building temporarily evacuated over ammonia leak

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A building in Roanoke was evacuated Monday morning following an ammonia leak.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 1400 block of Coulter Drive NW for a Hazardous Materials incident just after 8 a.m.

At 8:16am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1400 block of Coulter Dr NW for a #HazardousMaterials Incident. Units arrive to find a 1,000 gallon cylinder containing Ammonia that leaked an unknown amount of its contents. #HazMat pic.twitter.com/OCO52P73qd — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) April 5, 2021

Crews found a 1,000-gallon cylinder containing ammonia that had leaked an unknown amount.

The department said everyone was evacuated and no injuries had been reported. According to a Tweet from the department, the building is being ventilated so occupants can safely return.

The department said there is no concern for the general public.

Roanoke Fire-EMS discovered a leak in a 1,000 gallon cylinder containing ammonia. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

