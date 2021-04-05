Roanoke prepares for next round of COVID relief

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke could receive $45 million from the latest round of federal COVID relief.

City Manager Bob Cowell delivered the news during a budget briefing Monday morning. Cowell said the city will act with urgency, but also be strategic in how it spends the money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city will receive half of the money this year, and half next. Roanoke should have until the end of 2024 to spend it.

“And $45 million, obviously there is the potential to make a lasting and significant mark on the recovery of the community,” Cowell said during the meeting.

Cowell said the city will create focus groups and call on other stakeholders for advice on the next phase of recovery. He promised more information on the process at council’s meeting in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.