Advertisement

SKorea’s LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business

A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 5, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services.

LG’s board approved the shift in strategy and the company expects to fully exit the mobile phone business by the end of July, it said in a statement.

LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors.

It was still No. 3 in North America, with a 13% market share behind Apple’s 39% and Samsung’s 30% as of the third-quarter of 2020, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

LG earlier said it was assessing its strategy as it reported that its sales rose 5% from a year earlier in the last quarter of 2020 but profitability declined do to sluggish sales of premium products.

The company said it was selling its phone inventory and would continue to provide services and support for various periods of time depending on where they are sold.

Details related to jobs would be decided “at the local level,” it said.

The company’s shares fell 2.5% on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke County Public Schools
RCPS looking into offensive posts following Hidden Valley loss to Cave Spring Friday
This is what the parking lot looked like at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning following a shooting that...
One person shot in downtown Roanoke late Saturday
Courtesy WWBT
Dominion Energy leader dies day after stepping down from position
Missing man surrenders after barricading himself in Roanoke Co. hotel
Tashaun Dixon mugshot
Two women taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting on Queen Avenue NW

Latest News

Augusta County crash kills Roanoke man, seriously injures one other
News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law...
Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest
Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop Chauvin’s training
Experts say the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom infects kids more...
Kids playing 'huge role' in transmission of COVID-19 variants, experts say
Italy was in lockdown over the holiday, and residents were urged to stay home. The Vatican...
Pope Francis urges COVID-19 vaccinations for poor after scaled-down Easter mass