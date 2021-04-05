Two arrested in connection with assault in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a violent incident in Radford Friday.

Radford Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. April 2 to a home in the 100 block of Jeffries Drive. Police aren’t yet releasing specifics about the incident, including how many people were hurt and the nature of the injuries.

Buford Dunbar, 55 of Radford, was arrested for Malicious Wounding, Breaking and Entering to Commit Assault, Assault and Battery, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding and Resisting Arrest. Shawna Dunbar, 51 of Radford, was arrested for Assault and Battery and Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding.

Both are being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

