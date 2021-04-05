Advertisement

Virginia’s positive COVID rate remains at 6.4% for third day

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 626,171 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, April 5, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,023 from the 625,148 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 1,267 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 4,174,326 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from Saturday’s 4,071,088. Monday’s numbers have not yet been released.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,578,152 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 6.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same number reported Saturday and Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 10,360 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,329 reported Sunday.

1,028 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,035 Sunday. 52,012 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

