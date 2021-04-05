Volunteers needed for Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Marathon is less than two weeks away and organizers are asking for your help.

The marathon needs volunteers to help before and during the race.

Organizers say they are excited to offer the first in-person race in the city since the pandemic started.

There are still lots of volunteer opportunities, including course marshals who help guide runners through the marathon.

“You get a front seat to the action, you are out there on the course, you get to see all the runners, but you can keep a very safe distance, you can even wear a mask. All you have to do is point the runners in the right direction with a flag and cheer them on. It’s really fun and exciting and it’s a huge help,” Race Director Molly Bullington said.

The Blue Ridge Marathon is happening Saturday, April 17.

The last day to register to participate in the race as an athlete is Tuesday, April 13 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.