Amherst Life Saving Crew prepares to fold resources into public safety department

The organization is preparing to dissolve its corporate structure and fold its resources into...
The organization is preparing to dissolve its corporate structure and fold its resources into the county's public safety department.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The sight of ambulances leaving the Amherst Life Saving Crew building continues for this hometown.

The services the building has provided will also continue, but could soon look a bit different.

“Basically, we have created a plan with their key leadership to absorb them into public safety as one of our teammates, one of our members,” said Sam Bryant, Amherst County Public Safety director.

The organization is preparing to dissolve its corporate structure and fold its resources into the county’s public safety department.

The department says they’re dedicated to delivering quality service.

“The uniform may look a little different, but my goal is for you not to know the difference between a paid guy or girl and a volunteer. I want them to be all the same,” said Bryant.

Bryant says he wants the organization to still be an outlet for volunteer work. Folks would still get the opportunity to help their community.

“I want there to always be an opportunity to have volunteers in Amherst County with EMS and fire and I’d like for us to figure out a way to send more people to school if they would like to turn this into a career,” said Bryant.

The organization is currently talking to town and county leaders on the next steps.

There’s no timeline on when the merge will happen.

