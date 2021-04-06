Advertisement

Central VA Health District moves to Phase 2 of COVID vaccinations

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Virginia Health District is now in Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Health Director Dr. Kerry Gateley shared the news with Lynchburg officials Tuesday. This transition means that everyone over 16 who lives or works in the CVHD is eligible to get a vaccine.

While several health districts are moving into Phase 2 already, Virginia as a whole is not expected to make the transition until April 18.

“I can’t say I’m surprised at what has been accomplished and at our ability to move ahead to Phase 2,” said Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson, with the Central Virginia Regional Vaccination Task Force. “This is a massive accomplishment that impacts the lives of more than 250,000 people. There is still work to been done, but we are well on our way.”

More than 119,000 vaccinations have been administered in the CVHD according to Dr. Gateley.

“The time is now for everyone who wants to be vaccinated to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Gateley. “We have adequate supplies of the vaccine and now that we are in Phase 2, I encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity.”

The CVHD includes the City of Lynchburg and Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties. Residents are encouraged to call the new phone center to make a vaccine appointment. That number is 434-455-5889. The center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also click here for more information and clinic schedules.

