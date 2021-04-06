Advertisement

No injuries reported in Christiansburg fire

Fire crews responded to a home fire in Christiansburg early Tuesday, April 6.
Fire crews responded to a home fire in Christiansburg early Tuesday, April 6.(WDBJ7)
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews in Christiansburg responded early Tuesday to a fire in the Peppers Ferry Road area, at Massie’s Mobile Home Park.

The fire happened off of Tunnel Circle. Two women and two dogs were able to safely escape the home.

Crews remained on scene to monitor for hotspots. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The flames can be seen below in this user-submitted video.

