Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas line incident closes Route 29 Business in Madison Heights

((MGN Image))
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All lanes of U.S. Route 29 Business are closed near Lakeview Drive in Madison Heights.

VDOT says emergency crews are on the scene of an incident involving a gas line.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post there is a gas leak and asked drivers to find alternate routes. Lakeview Drive is directly across from the Madison Heights Hardee’s restaurant.

****Traffic Alert**** Rt. 29 Business in the area of Hardee’s in Madison Heights is currently closed in both directions for a gas leak. Please use alternate routes.

Posted by Amherst County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County crash kills Roanoke man, seriously injures one other
Buford Dunbar and Shawna Dunbar Mugshots
Two arrested in connection with assault in Radford
Courtesy The Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry County authorities search for missing 14-year-old
Courtesy Roanoke County Public Schools
RCPS superintendent releases statement regarding disturbing posts
CVS to offer COVID-19 antibody testing at all MinuteClinic locations

Latest News

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche to retire
Woman, 20, killed in Halifax County crash
File image
Central VA Health District moves to Phase 2 of COVID vaccinations
Tashaun Dixon mugshot
Roanoke police make arrest in Christmas Day murder; suspect also charged in recent shooting