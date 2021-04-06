TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas line incident closes Route 29 Business in Madison Heights

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All lanes of U.S. Route 29 Business are closed near Lakeview Drive in Madison Heights.

VDOT says emergency crews are on the scene of an incident involving a gas line.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post there is a gas leak and asked drivers to find alternate routes. Lakeview Drive is directly across from the Madison Heights Hardee’s restaurant.

****Traffic Alert**** Rt. 29 Business in the area of Hardee’s in Madison Heights is currently closed in both directions for a gas leak. Please use alternate routes. Posted by Amherst County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

