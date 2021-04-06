Advertisement

Lynchburg medical, faith leaders to answer coronavirus vaccine questions in Wednesday town hall

A man receives a coronavirus vaccine last week.
A man receives a coronavirus vaccine last week.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - People in Lynchburg can attend a virtual coronavirus vaccine town hall Wednesday.

That town hall is called “Faith, Facts and the COVID-19 Vaccine.”

A panel of community medical and faith leaders will answer questions.

The goal is to encourage vaccinations among minority groups in the Lynchburg area.

You can register online. The event starts Wednesday at 7 p.m.

