Lynchburg medical, faith leaders to answer coronavirus vaccine questions in Wednesday town hall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - People in Lynchburg can attend a virtual coronavirus vaccine town hall Wednesday.

That town hall is called “Faith, Facts and the COVID-19 Vaccine.”

A panel of community medical and faith leaders will answer questions.

The goal is to encourage vaccinations among minority groups in the Lynchburg area.

You can register online. The event starts Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.