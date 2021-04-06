Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after Danville fight leads to shots fired

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-793-0000.
Courtesy Danville Police
Courtesy Danville Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An altercation between two groups of people along N. Main Street in Danville landed one person in the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle not connected to the case was shot at.

Danville Police say they responded to the 1400 block of N. Main Street for reports of a shooting and learned that a vehicle driving in the 1200 block of N. Main Street was shot.

A 42-year-old man who was a passenger was hit and taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. Authorities found that the vehicle hit did not appear to be the intended target.

No additional injuries were reported.

The investigation led police to determine that there was an altercation that escalated to shots being fired between a group of people in the yard of a home in the 1200 block of N. Main St., and another in a vehicle that was traveling along N. Main Street. The vehicle that was involved was also shot.

Iyshon Jonoz Jones, 18 of Danville, was arrested and charged with four counts of Attempted Malicious Wounding, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and four counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

