Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche to retire

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - After more than 40 years in law enforcement, Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche will retire on June 1.

Chief Roche began his career in law enforcement in 1976, when he was hired as an officer for the Harrisonburg Police Department. In 1978, he joined the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office as deputy sheriff. From then until 2001, Roche held nearly every position within the county’s police department, with his last position being commanding office of the Special Operations Division.

In 2001, Roche began his tenure as police chief for the Town of Pulaski. The chief has numerous accomplishments and accolades spanning his more than four decades in law enforcement, including a commendation from the Roanoke chief of police for his performance at the F.B.I National Academy, a first place award in the Virginia Law Enforcement Chief’s Challenge in 2001, and the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Past President’s Award. Roche holds a Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice and Public Safety from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master of Science in Administration of Justice at Radford University.

Chief Roche has also been involved in other professional and volunteer activities. He was the president or chairman for multiple Police Chiefs Associations, and he has participated in several community improvement organizations, such as the Pulaski Community Partners Coalition and the Governor’s Mental Health Working Group. He has also been critical in securing continued accreditation with the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission for the Pulaski Police Department.

The town says Chief Roche will be greatly missed by those who have worked with him. A statement from the town stated: “During his time here, he has elevated our police department to new heights and brought about a lasting commitment to the improvement of our community and the lives of our residents and visitors. We wish him well in his retirement and salute him for an incredible career.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.