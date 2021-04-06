Roanoke Alleghany Health District moves to Phase 2 vaccinations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Everyone 16 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot in the Roanoke Alleghany Health District.

The health district moved to Phase 2 this week, and the district is encouraging everyone to preregister for their shot.

“It’s now your turn. We’ve been waiting a long time to say that and it’s finally time to say now it’s your turn. You can go ahead and get vaccinated,” Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

Folks in Phase 2 received doses Tuesday at the Salem Civic Center and additional vaccine events are scheduled later this week at the Berglund Center.

“We have emailed everybody on our list and have invited them to the clinics this week,” Morrow said.

However, with more availability, the district is seeing clinics fill up slower than before with some registered patients not showing up.

“People are getting vaccinated different places so some of our clinics are experiencing higher no-show rates for both first and second doses,” she said.

There are plans in place to make sure the district does not waste a dose, with volunteers keeping a close eye on the numbers as events wrap up, Morrow said.

“That is something we are going to have to be very mindful of as the no-show rate increases,” she said.

The district plans to continue to host mass vaccination events like this for the next couple weeks but will eventually transition to smaller, more targeted events.

“As the demand and supply shift we will be focusing our efforts more on reaching populations, vulnerable populations that may have struggled to get to some of our mass clinics,” Morrow said.

If you are having trouble making an appointment, the Roanoke Alleghany Health District has a hotline available for you to call in and schedule a vaccine. The number to call is 540-613-6597. That hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.