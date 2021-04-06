Advertisement

Roanoke police make arrest in Christmas Day murder; suspect also charged in recent shooting

Tashaun Dixon mugshot
Tashaun Dixon mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have made an arrest in the 2020 murder of a 26-year-old woman on Christmas Day.

Brianna Stevens was found shot and killed in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive in northwest Roanoke Dec. 25. At the time, no arrests were made.

Family members say Brianna Stevens was fully of joy.
Family members say Brianna Stevens was fully of joy.(WDBJ)

Now, the Roanoke Police Department says it has arrested 20-year-old Tashaun Dixon and charged him with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

A release from the department stated detectives had determined Dixon was the suspect during the course of the investigation and presented the case at the April meeting of the Roanoke Grand Jury where the mentioned indictments were issued. The indictments were served without incident on April 5.

Dixon was also indicted on two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony regarding a shooting on Queen Avenue April 3. That shooting sent two women to a hospital for their injuries. Dixon was arrested at the scene after a brief chase.

The department said no further information is available at this time, and the investigations are ongoing.

