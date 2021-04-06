Southbound lanes of I-81 in Botetourt Co. closed due to an incident

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Southbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 640, Brughs Mill Rd., onto US-11S, and back onto I-81S at Exit 150.

EARLIER STORY: All southbound lanes of I-81 in Botetourt County are closed at mile marker 155 due to an incident.

Delays are at two miles, according to VDOT.

Travelers are directed to seek alternate routes.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.