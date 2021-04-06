Advertisement

Southbound lanes of I-81 in Botetourt Co. closed due to an incident

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Southbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 640, Brughs Mill Rd., onto US-11S, and back onto I-81S at Exit 150.

EARLIER STORY: All southbound lanes of I-81 in Botetourt County are closed at mile marker 155 due to an incident.

Delays are at two miles, according to VDOT.

Travelers are directed to seek alternate routes.

