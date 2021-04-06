Advertisement

Spring Fling Craft & Vendor show comes to Rocky Mount this weekend

Haley Morgan from the 1st Annual Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Expo joined the 7@four crew Tuesday!
Photo courtesy the event Facebook page
Photo courtesy the event Facebook page(Event Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Haley Morgan from the 1st Annual Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Expo joined the 7@four crew Tuesday!

On April 10 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., check out 455 S Main St. for a fun showcase of local businesses, artisans and crafters.

Food trucks will be available for meals throughout the day.

Should weather be an issue, a backup date of April 17 would be utilized.

Click here for more on the show.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County crash kills Roanoke man, seriously injures one other
Buford Dunbar and Shawna Dunbar Mugshots
Two arrested in connection with assault in Radford
Courtesy The Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry County authorities search for missing 14-year-old
Courtesy Roanoke County Public Schools
RCPS superintendent releases statement regarding disturbing posts
CVS to offer COVID-19 antibody testing at all MinuteClinic locations

Latest News

Three injured, one seriously, in Roanoke house fire
Two people escaped the home through a second-story window.
Roanoke Fire Round Hill Ave.
BEAM Diagnostics Inc
Tech company launches questionnaire to help prevent alcohol abuse
State police investigating Smyth Co. school bus crash