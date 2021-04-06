Spring Fling Craft & Vendor show comes to Rocky Mount this weekend
Haley Morgan from the 1st Annual Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Expo joined the 7@four crew Tuesday!
On April 10 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., check out 455 S Main St. for a fun showcase of local businesses, artisans and crafters.
Food trucks will be available for meals throughout the day.
Should weather be an issue, a backup date of April 17 would be utilized.
