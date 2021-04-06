State police investigating Smyth Co. school bus crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken for treatment following a Smyth County crash that involved a school bus Tuesday.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the 2000 block of Lee Highway around 7:45 a.m.

VSP said a school bus was stopped to pick up a student when the driver of a Honda Civic hit the back of the bus. There were 17 elementary school students on board the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver and one student were taken for treatment of minor injuries.

The Honda driver was taken to Smyth County Hospital for treatment.

State police said charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

