Sunny & warm weather continues through Wednesday

HEADLINES

Above-average temperatures this week

No frost/freeze expected through at least the weekend

Active weather pattern returns by Thursday

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Our stretch of sunny and fair weather will continue through the first half of next week thanks to a large high pressure system to our south. Highs will warm well above average into the 70s through Wednesday. Some areas could even reach 80 thanks to a west wind.

Rain chances remain very limited during this stretch with only a slight chance north of I-64 late Tuesday.

There are several prescribed burns across Virginia this week. These are fires that are set by the National Park Service or Virginia Department of Forestry. Winds out of the northwest may blow some of that smoke in areas along/north of the Interstate 64 corridor the next few days.

Fire burning on Massanutten Mountain this evening as seen from @ShenandoahNPS Skyline Drive. Controlled 3500 acre burn- but visually dominates the valley. Crazy view. #vawx #fire pic.twitter.com/QjUtCJwoz6 — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪⚡️ (@forecaster25) April 6, 2021

Temperatures soar through the 70s today and into the 80s tomorrow. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

A more unsettled weather pattern looks likely to begin by Thursday afternoon as a system to our west gets cut off from the jet stream. This could bring multiple chances of rain heading into the weekend.

Any showers Thursday would likely be late in the day. With enough instability around, there may even be a few thunderstorms. Models paint a wet picture even into the weekend thanks to multiple lows passing nearby. Friday and Saturday also see a return of shower chances. We’ll have a better idea on specific timing as we get closer.

Rainfall totals through the weekend could end up being around 1-2″. Temperatures also take a drop behind the front with highs back to the 60s by Sunday.

Unsettled weather moves back into the area to end the week. (WDBJ)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.