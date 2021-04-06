Advertisement

Supporters of elected school board push for Roanoke referendum

Supporters of elected school boards push for a referendum in the city of Roanoke.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The November ballot could include a question for voters in the city of Roanoke. Should the method of selecting the School Board be changed from appointment to direct election?

Luke Priddy was a candidate for City Council in 2020, and said he has been considering the issue of elected school boards for over a year. He’s now circulating petitions to put a binding referendum on the November ballot.

“I think you will end up with members that interact more directly with the people that they’re serving and the people that serve under them,” Priddy told WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon.

Supporters of elected school boards must collect signatures from at least 10% of the city’s registered voters, or about 6,500 people, to qualify for the referendum. It’s possible a judge could reduce that number, because of the pandemic.

