Text to 9-1-1 is an option in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford keeps getting questions from the community about whether folks can text 9-1-1 in an emergency, so the police wanted to clear up the confusion.

The city launched a text to 9-1-1 system over two years ago. Dispatchers do prefer that you call 9-1-1 if it does not jeopardize your safety—as it helps them to pinpoint the exact location of your emergency to send help. Texting is an option for help in the city.

“When we have people asking these questions, we want to make sure we let people know we do have it, it is available here if you are in the City of Radford,” Administrative Captain Chris Caldwell said. “If you text 911 you will reach us.”

Texting does take dispatchers a little bit more time to respond, but they are ready to get you the help you need as quickly as possible. Text to 9-1-1 is available statewide.

