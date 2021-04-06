Three injured, one seriously, in Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken for treatment of injuries following a house fire in Roanoke Tuesday, one of whom had serious injuries.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the fire in the 3700 block of Round Hill Avenue NW right around 1 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.

According to the department, initial calls reported children trapped in the home, but by the time units arrived, two people had escaped from a second-story window. Four people were in the home at the time, and three were transported for treatment. Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries, while the department said one had serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

