Woman, 20, killed in Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a Halifax County crash that left one woman dead.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. April 5 in the 1200 block of Sinai Road.

State police said the driver of a Kia Optima ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver, 20-year-old Avae E. Terry, of South Boston, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

