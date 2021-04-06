Advertisement

Woman, 20, killed in Halifax County crash

(AP)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a Halifax County crash that left one woman dead.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. April 5 in the 1200 block of Sinai Road.

State police said the driver of a Kia Optima ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver, 20-year-old Avae E. Terry, of South Boston, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

