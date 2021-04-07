Advertisement

50 dates in 50 states comes to Blacksburg for the 24th date

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - You may have heard of the movie 50 First Dates, but maybe not one in every state.

Matt Wurnig is a 23-year-old from North Dakota, and he decided to go on 50 dates in all 50 states.

Out of every city in the Commonwealth, he chose Blacksburg for his 24th date.

He took Virginia Tech sophomore Olivia Escalante on a date. Their stops included Virginia Tech and the zoo.

This also wasn’t their first date. He already went on a virtual date with Olivia and 49 other ladies from all 50 states.

Since then, he has gotten millions of views on TikTok.

Wurnig says since his journey going on the virtual dates grew online, he wanted to take it on the road and meet the ladies in person.

“Before I started my journey I said that I didn’t ever want to feel like a bachelor or look like a ranking system ---eliminating the best and the worst. I didn’t really frame it as like you know ‘my love adventure’. I was basically doing it to go and meet people and highlight the unique area’s they’re in and the unique girls that they are and just showcase everything around the states,” said Matt Wurnig.

Wurnig says every date is different and he loves hearing stories about their lives during the pandemic.

His Blacksburg date, Olivia is also a sophomore and has dreams of becoming a meteorologist.

You can follow Matt’s journey on TikTok @50dates50states, Instagram @matthewwurnig or his website.

His next stop is in Baltimore, MD.

