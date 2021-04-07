Air purification company set to bring 100 new jobs to Radford

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina based company that specializes in air purification products is planning to invest $5.6 million to open a manufacturing facility in Radford.

According to a press release issued by Governor Ralph Northam’s office Wednesday, Oransi, a veteran-owned company, will open its first manufacturing facility along Corporate Drive in the City of Radford. The facility, according to the Governor, will create 101 new jobs.

It’s aimed at creating air purifiers for a range of customers, including professionals in the health, dental and medical fields.

“Our focus on developing a well-trained, reliable workforce continues to yield new jobs and investment as innovative companies like Oransi choose to grow their companies in Virginia,” said Governor Northam in the press release. “The New River Valley boasts higher education institutions and training programs that will ensure a steady talent pipeline for Oransi now and into the future. We are thrilled to welcome this veteran-owned company to our Commonwealth and remain confident that we have the infrastructure and business environment to support their success here.”

According to Oransi, the company grew out of the founder’s desire to improve indoor air quality for his asthmatic son. Peter Mann founded the company in 2009.

In Tuesday press release, Mann said, “Oransi is very pleased to establish its first manufacturing facility in the City of Radford to develop and manufacture our best-in-class air purifiers. We selected the location because of the exceptional local engineering talent pool that will support our continued growth, while inspiring innovation, creativity, and collaboration. We hope to provide one of the best employee experiences in the New River Valley.”

According to the Governor’s office, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Radford and Onward New River Valley to secure Oransi’s new facility.

The Governor approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help the City and the company is eligible to received state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program is set to provide funding and services to help Oransi recruit and hire employees.

