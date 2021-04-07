Amherst County to hold referendum on allowing dispensaries
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County administration is working to hold a referendum on dispensaries in November.
A motion to get a referendum on the November ballot passed Tuesday.
That referendum will ask county residents if they want to allow dispensaries in the county.
That comes as the General Assembly legalized recreational marijuana usage beginning in July.
