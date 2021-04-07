Angels of Assisi receives $12K donation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi is the recipient of a massive donation.

Employees of Readerlink Distribution Services in Salem raised more than $12,000 over the past year for the non-profit shelter.

The money will go toward food and housing costs for the animals, as well as training and vet fees.

“It means so much to us that this organization and our community thinks of us to donate to and to help the animals throughout the community,” said Dayna Reynolds with Angels of Assisi. “It’s really important for the animals so they get a second chance at a forever home.”

Angels of Assisi is grateful for all donations, big or small.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

