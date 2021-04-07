Berglund Center hosts first live concert in over a year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a long time coming, but Wednesday night the Berglund Center holds its first live concert in over a year.

Wednesday morning, a crew was setting up the stage in the Berglund Center parking lot. Tab Benoit and Samantha Fish are the featured performers for the 8 p.m. show.

The drive-in concert will have room for about 350 cars.

Robert Knight is the Berglund Center’s director of sales and marketing.

“We’re really excited about this event,” Knight told WDBJ7 in an interview. “We’re going to try to make it as normal as possible for a drive-in concert, but i think people in this area are itching to kind of get back to some live entertainment and we’re happy to provide that to them.”

And Knight said the Berglund Center has several more drive-in concerts on the schedule.

