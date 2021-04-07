Advertisement

Berglund Center hosts first live concert in over a year

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a long time coming, but Wednesday night the Berglund Center holds its first live concert in over a year.

Wednesday morning, a crew was setting up the stage in the Berglund Center parking lot. Tab Benoit and Samantha Fish are the featured performers for the 8 p.m. show.

The drive-in concert will have room for about 350 cars.

Robert Knight is the Berglund Center’s director of sales and marketing.

“We’re really excited about this event,” Knight told WDBJ7 in an interview. “We’re going to try to make it as normal as possible for a drive-in concert, but i think people in this area are itching to kind of get back to some live entertainment and we’re happy to provide that to them.”

And Knight said the Berglund Center has several more drive-in concerts on the schedule.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One dead after Botetourt Co. crash, multiple injured
Multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County causes injuries
This message appeared on the Lyft app when WDBJ7 reporter Lindsay Cayne tried to order a Lyft...
Uber and Lyft drivers see high demand in riders
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Tashaun Dixon mugshot
Roanoke police make arrest in Christmas Day murder; suspect also charged in recent shooting

Latest News

Readerlink Donates $12K to Angels of Assisi
Readerlink Donates $12K to Angels of Assisi
Referendum on Dispensaries
Referendum on Dispensaries
VA Lawmakers Legalize Marijuana Possession in July
VA Lawmakers Legalize Marijuana Possession in July
God's Pit Crew Food Giveaway
God's Pit Crew Food Giveaway
Virginia Employment Commission Updates
Virginia Employment Commission Updates