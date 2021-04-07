Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District gets its largest shipment of vaccine ever

A COVID vaccination is prepared at a clinic.
A COVID vaccination is prepared at a clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking toward opening vaccinations to everyone 18 and older, the Central Shenandoah Health District is getting even more vaccines.

This week, they got the largest shipment of vaccines to date - more than 12,000 doses - that they are distributing in clinics throughout the health district.

However, the department of health is not the only source of vaccinations. While they say you should sign up for the state database, you can get the shot in other places.

”Something to remember is that there are multiple avenues to get the vaccine,” Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District said. “You could go to a pharmacy, you could to, you know, a hospital system, you could work with another health care provider like a federally qualified health center. So you could check in with those organizations too.”

Signing up for the state system at vaccinate.virginia.gov will assure you an appointment at a state-run vaccine clinic, but they say the best vaccine is the one you get soonest.

