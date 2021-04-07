Advertisement

COVID positive rate in VA decreases to 6.2% Wednesday

Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 629,155 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, April 7, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,550 from the 627,605 reported Tuesday, a larger increase than the 1,434 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 4,344,970 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 4,277,076.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,608,387 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 6.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, lower than the 6.3% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,415 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,401 reported Tuesday.

1,059 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,088 Tuesday. 52,111 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

