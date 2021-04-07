Advertisement

Danville Transit helping seniors get COVID-19 vaccination

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Transit will begin offering transportation services for seniors who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Beginning Thursday, April 8, the transit system will pre-register and schedule free door-to-door services to get seniors to the Danville mall’s vaccination site.

The city said funding is provided through a grant with the Southern Area Agency on Aging. People must be 60-years-of-age or older to receive service.

Danville Transit has served as a senior transportation contractor since October of 2012. Funding from the Older Americans Act helps offer transportation services for seniors to take medical, shopping and recreational trips.

To schedule an appointment to get the vaccine and transportation, call 434-799-5144.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One dead after Botetourt Co. crash, multiple injured
Multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County causes injuries
This message appeared on the Lyft app when WDBJ7 reporter Lindsay Cayne tried to order a Lyft...
Uber and Lyft drivers see high demand in riders
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Tashaun Dixon mugshot
Roanoke police make arrest in Christmas Day murder; suspect also charged in recent shooting

Latest News

A third of COVID-19 survivors may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms, a...
Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms
Survivors of COVID-19 appear to be at increased risk of adverse mental health consequences....
Study finds possible link between COVID-19 infection and mental health
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry
The CDC director said the COVID-19 variant first found in the UK is now the most common variant...
COVID response briefing: UK variant most common strain