Danville Transit helping seniors get COVID-19 vaccination

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Transit will begin offering transportation services for seniors who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Beginning Thursday, April 8, the transit system will pre-register and schedule free door-to-door services to get seniors to the Danville mall’s vaccination site.

The city said funding is provided through a grant with the Southern Area Agency on Aging. People must be 60-years-of-age or older to receive service.

Danville Transit has served as a senior transportation contractor since October of 2012. Funding from the Older Americans Act helps offer transportation services for seniors to take medical, shopping and recreational trips.

To schedule an appointment to get the vaccine and transportation, call 434-799-5144.

