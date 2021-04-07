Advertisement

Lockdown lifted at Hidden Valley Middle School, believed to be “swatting” hoax

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at Hidden Valley Middle School has been lifted.

EARLIER: Officials with Roanoke County Schools say Hidden Valley Middle School is currently on lockdown “due to a reported threat.”

The police department responded to the school for a report of a person with a gun. Officials say police checked the school and no threat has been found.

Police say the believe it is a hoax called “swatting,” which is when someone calls in a threat to get a large police presence when there is no emergency.

School officials said all students and staff are safe.

The incident is under further investigation.

