ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Those collectors who love comic books are in for a treat as the Roanoke Valley Comicon returns for 2021 after being canceled the previous year.

The event will take place Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tanglewood mall.

Guests can expect to find thousands of comic books - both old and new - as well as collector items such as action figures, card games, toys and more.

The event is $5 for adults and is free for those 10 and under. All attendees will be required to wear a mask as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

